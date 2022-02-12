Fresh off winning his fourth MVP award, Aaron Rodgers will head to the offseason with more questions than answers. At least, he's stayed in touch with HC Matt LaFleur.

The Green Bay Packers season got off to a familiar, yet disappointing end. They were one of the best teams in the NFL during the regular season but couldn't get the job done in the playoffs. Again.

But that's not the biggest concern at Lambeau Field right now. The fact that they don't know who's going to start at quarterback next season is. And that's the second year in a row they enter the offseason with that big question.

Aaron Rodgers had an MVP season and is still considered one of the top-tier gunslingers in the league. But he hasn't committed to coming back next season as he could pursue a trade or even retire.

Matt LaFleur Says He's Been In Touch With Aaron Rodgers

When asked about the situation, Packers HC Matt LaFleur admitted that there's still no clue as to what he's going to do, but added that they've been in constant communication since the end fo the season:

“There’s no updates but yeah, absolutely, we’re in communication,” LaFleur said. “Had a good few days after the season to sit down and really kinda try to digest the season. Just gonna let him go through his process, but, certainly, we’re all hopeful to have him back in Green Bay. Everybody in that organization, everybody in that city certainly would love to see him retire a Packer."

Rodgers Says He'll Make A Decision 'Pretty Quick'

At least, it seems like we may not have to wait that long before we know what's going to be Rodgers' next career step. Recently, he claimed that he's going to make a decision sooner than expected, and even hinted at potentially coming back to Green Bay:

“I’ve got some decisions to make for sure,” Rodgers told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. “Yesterday was like the first day that kind of felt like the offseason. I’m gonna enjoy the next couple weeks. And, you know, I’ve had good conversations with Green Bay and I’ll, you know, do some contemplating and then make a decision here pretty quick.”

Most insiders believe that Rodgers' tenure at Lambeau has come to an end already and, in all honesty, that might as well be for the best, as the roster is due for a rebuild after years of falling short.