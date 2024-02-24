The Miami Dolphins had a promising start in the 2023 season thanks to an explosive offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Furthermore, the running game was impressive with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

However, the defense had to deal with many injuries and never reached their full potential under Vic Fangio. For example, their biggest addition, Jalen Ramsey, missed the first two months and, in the final weeks, they lost key pieces due to injury such as Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

The downfall for the Dolphins was incredible with three losses in their last five games. They had the AFC East within reach, but a defeat in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills derailed their hopes.

Then, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Miami had no chance facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, the Dolphins haven’t won a Super Bowl in 40 years.

Miami Dolphins will cut Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins will release cornerback Xavien Howard when the new League Year starts (March 13). They will save $18.5 million in the salary cap with that move.

The plan for head coach Mike McDaniel was to establish an amazing CB duo with Howard and Jalen Ramsey. However, Xavien’s numbers in 2023 weren’t great and his hit on the salary cap was massive (almost $26 million).

The Dolphins are trying to create space and that’s why they also released Emmanuel Ogbah. In 2020, the defensive end signed a four-year, $65 million contract.