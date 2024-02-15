Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes won their third Super Bowl in five years with the Kansas City Chiefs after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a game which went to overtime.

Reid joined a very exclusive group of legendary head coaches who conquered at least three rings in their careers: Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh.

Of course, the next challenge in the NFL for Mahomes and Reid is to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy three consecutive times. That might set them apart of the dynasty built by Tom Brady with the Patriots.

Andy Reid wants a third consecutive Super Bowl

Andy Reid warned the NFL that he is ready to go for a three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the head coach also admitted new names like Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers will make the road harder.

“Yeah, that would be something. I just asked if anybody has won three times and they told me no. So, I said ‘alright’. We’ll see. I mean, we’ve got great competition in the AFC West. We just had some coaching hirings and these guys are good football coaches with good quarterbacks and teams. It’s not just going to be easy. That’s not how this thing rolls.”

Although Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are set to return with the team, there are other names who might be out. For example, Chris Jones has yet to sign a contract extension and Reid knows that.

“We’ll have changeover on our team, which every team has. So, you don’t know what’s there. There’s a whole lot of unexpected. You’ve got to keep battling through it. Have a good offseason and then a good training camp. That ball’s shaped kinda funny, so it’s got to bounce for you in the right direction.”