Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. However, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy on offense because of the constant dropped passes by wide receivers such as Kadarius Toney.

Even with all those problems, the Chiefs have an 8-5 record and hold a comfortable lead in the AFC West over the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, they need a final push to fight for the No.1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and Kelce seemed destined to dominate in the NFL, but, 2023 might be the first year in which the star quarterback has to face a playoff game on the road.

Of course, another big story during the season has been Taylor Swift. Her impact off the field has been tremendous for the legendary tight end and, in an unexpected confession, Mahomes talked about the singer as a true member of the Chiefs’ family.

Patrick Mahomes dedicates a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift

During an interview with CBS, Patrick Mahomes spoke about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It became an inevitable subject in the Chiefs’ locker room.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing. Then he started bringing Taylor around and we realized how cool of a person she was and she is. For us, there was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning, but now she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Mahomes also acknowledged how surprised he was by the bond Taylor Swift created with his wife Brittany. The images of them together watching and celebrating during games immediately went viral.

“She’s part of the team. It’s cool that sh’e embraced Britanny and the’ve built a friendship as well. For me, it’s just Travis, man. He’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been to kind of interact with her because she’s top tier at her profession.”

Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift is a great woman

Though it’s been a major topic of discussion everywhere, Mahomes never saw the relationship as a distraction. In fact, Patrick now admires Taylor Swift more after seeing with his own eyes the kind of person the singer is.

“Now, I have a first look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. It is really cool and I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think Travis and her match so well.”