Michael Pittman names 3 AFC contenders amid Colts’ 7-1 run

The Indianapolis Colts are for real, but they're not alone.

By Ernesto Cova

Shane Steichen, head coach of the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (7-1) are, by the numbers, the best team in the NFL after eight weeks. The AFC South team has become one of the biggest surprises of the season by revitalizing Daniel Jones’ career and helping Jonathan Taylor become the best running back in the league. 

Not many imagined that the Colts would be this good after eight weeks, but they are looking like potential candidates led by the former New York Giants quarterback. Jones has gone 173 of 243 for 2,062 yards and 13 touchdowns against three interceptions and nine sacks. 

Jones has connected with WR1 Michael Pittman Jr., who has posted 43 receptions for 445 yards and six touchdowns. 

Michael Pittman identifies three AFC threats 

Pittman is well aware that his team is playing at a high level, but he also knows the competition will be hard in the AFC if the Colts want to play the Super Bowl. Pittman named three big threats for his team in the AFC playoff picture. 

Jonathan Taylor, running back of the Indianapolis Colts

I mean you can never rule out the Chiefs man, I feel like the Patriots are playing on another level. I feel like Drake Maye is really coming into his own and he’s playing some great ball. The Broncos too, their defense is solid. But we’ve got a couple AFC South games that we don’t want to look past because the Jaguars always play us tough. The Texans always play us tough. So we’re not going to really look at their record. Those are probably the AFC teams that probably I’m looking at the most, those are the powerhouses,” he said.

The Colts are playing an entertaining brand of football, but those three teams Pittman mentioned have also made strides this season. The Chiefs are always the favorite, while the Patriots and Broncos, led by second-year quarterbacks, are making a lot of noise. 

