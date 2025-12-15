Andy Reid sends clear message to Gardner Minshew about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have to operate without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a while, leaving the door open for Gardner Minshew to prove his worth at Arrowhead.

Reid addressed reporters on Monday, providing updates on Mahomes and sending a message to the other quarterbacks in Kansas City as the Chiefs have three games left before a long offseason, which won’t include playoff action.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Gardner (Minshew),” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “Chris Oladokun, behind him, will work up there. Chris has been with us for a while, too. Those are two guys our guys trust and will play hard for.”

Chiefs expected to rely on Minshew with Mahomes out

Minshew took over when Mahomes got injured against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and despite limited playing time (3 of 5 passes for 22 yards and an interception), the seasoned quarterback made a critical error that sealed the Chiefs’ fate in the 2025 NFL season.

Gardner Minshew #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though their postseason hopes were already slim as a consequence of a poor record, Minshew’s intercepted pass against the Chargers ended with any comeback hopes for the Chiefs, who lost 13-16 to the division rivals at home.

Regardless, Minshew is expected to finish the season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in Mahomes‘ absence. Kansas City has three games left in 2025 (Titans, Broncos, Raiders), which look rather meaningless since its playoff chances are over.

Minshew might be playing for his future in Kansas City

What’s unclear is what the Chiefs will do in 2026. Minshew’s contract is up at the end of the campaign, having joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in the offseason. Before him, Carson Wentz served as Mahomes’ backup also on a one-year contract in 2024.

The other player in the Chiefs’ quarterback room is Chris Oladokun, who has been around Reid and Mahomes since 2022, mostly on the practice squad. He’s only made one NFL appearance during his time in Kansas City, recording one rush for five yards.

Minshew, 29, is far more experienced, holding a 17-29 record in 46 NFL starts. These final games may not mean much for the Chiefs, but they could mean a lot for Minshew. With Mahomes facing a lengthy recovery (six to nine months), Kansas City may need a healthy quarterback to work with in training camp and preseason. Only time will tell us whether Minshew earns another year with Reid and company.