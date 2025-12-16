MLB Rumors: Phillies confirm free agency and trade market stance after Adolis Garcia signing

The Philadelphia Phillies may have done their last splash of the MLB offseason. Signing Adolis Garcia to complete their outfield look for the 2026 campaign, the Phillies are now establishing a firm posture on the rest of free agency and the trade market.

In the span of just weeks, the Phillies secured both Kyle Schwarber and Adolis Garcia further bolstering their outfield for the 2026 MLB season. While Nick Castellanos’ future remains up in the air, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made something clear about the team’s stance on any further signings or trades for more outfielders.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Dombrowski stated the Phillies’ outfield is “pretty much set” after Adolis Garcia signing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adolis Garcia agrees to one-year deal

As the Phillies are still weighing their options on Nick Castellanos — entering final season of his five-year, $100 million deal — they made sure not to let the chance to acquire Adolis Garcia slip through their fingers. Now, Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the 32-year-old right fielder.

Adolis Garcia with the Rangers.

Advertisement

Garcia is coming off a 2025 MLB season in which he posted 58 runs, 115 hits, 19 home runs, 75 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases. Moreover, the right-hander posted a .227 AVG, .271 OBP, and .665 OPS , as the Texas Rangers missed the postseason with an 81-81 record.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million

Phillies outfielders on roster

With less than 10 days to go in the holidays stretch of the MLB offseason, the Phillies may be looking at a close-to-finished view of how their outfield will look come spring.

Advertisement

As it stands, the current outfield boasts the following names: Kyle Schwarber, Adolis Garcia, Nick Castellanos, Pedro Leon, Brandon Marsh, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Johan Rojas, and Weston Wilson.