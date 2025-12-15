MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face very real risk of losing Cody Bellinger to despised rivals

Days, weeks, and months have passed, but Cody Bellinger has yet to agree to terms with the New York Yankees. They may try to hide, but it’s become clear the brass in the Bronx is nervous. Now, a report suggests the star outfielder and first baseman could find a new home in MLB.

As if watching Bellinger join another franchise isn’t heartbreaking enough for the Pinstripes, standing by as he moves to the big new house on the other side of the street could be downright crushing. According to reports, there is a very real scenario in which Bellinger could sign with the New York Mets.

“There’s definitely a ceiling, and after seeing how last week went in Orlando, I’d brace for a real possibility that Bellinger winds up elsewhere,” MLB insider Bryan Hoch stated during a Q&A on his Reddit account. “Certain teams (cough, cough, the Mets) are in need of an offseason splash and have shown willingness to go places others won’t.”

Yankees are on the clock

The Yankees are well aware they must make a big splash to convince Bellinger. If that weren’t the case, the 30-year-old wouldn’t have opted out of $25 million guaranteed for the 2026 MLB season.

Cody Bellinger #35 with the New York Yankees.

Now, he’s after the bag in free agency—and whether it comes from the Bronx Bombers or not doesn’t seem to matter as much. By signing with the Mets, Bellinger would avoid several headaches, including having to search for a new home for himself and his family.

How the tables turn

For the Mets, securing such a deal would truly turn the tables this offseason. Widely seen as one of the biggest offseason losers after parting ways with Brandon Nimmo and watching Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso move on, landing Bellinger would change the tune around the organization in Queens. Moreover, it would shift the spotlight onto the Yankees, who would, in turn, become one of MLB’s laughingstocks.

The Mets are coming off a disheartening 2025 campaign, but snagging Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger from the Evil Empire in back-to-back free agencies could be enough to make it up to their fans for the letdown.

