Lionel Messi gets concerning update on Inter Miami’s chances of bringing back key teammate

The latest MLS season saw Inter Miami capture the club’s first-ever championship, led by Lionel Messi and a roster full of standout performers. As they aim to replicate their success next season, however, one of their key players could be unavailable.

Which player are we talking about? Tadeo Allende, who recently finished his loan with The Herons and returned to his parent club, Celta de Vigo. According to Marco Garces, sporting director of the Spanish club, both institutions are far apart financially when it comes to reaching an agreement to extend the loan.

“Inter Miami declared their interest and made an approach. We are very far apart on the numbers. Tadeo is scheduled for 2/1 here in Spain,” Garces said, as reported by Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova through his X account.

If no financial agreement can be reached, Messi could lose one of his main on-field partners, who was hugely decisive in the final stages of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. It will be a matter of waiting in the coming days to see whether Allende will continue in the MLS or move on to a new destination.

Allende’s stint in Miami

Allende proved to be an effective attacking force for Inter Miami, logging solid numbers across his 31 total appearances, which included 26 starts. During these matches, the winger demonstrated a clinical touch by scoring 11 goals and contributing 1 assist. Furthermore, he registered 52 total tackles (TT), highlighting his notable involvement in both the offensive and defensive phases of the game.

Decisive in the MLS Cup final

Allende also played a pivotal role in Inter Miami’s final victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup final. His influential performance was highlighted by a crucial goal scored in stoppage time, capitalizing on a great assist by Messi to seal the title.