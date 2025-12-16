Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Phillies, and Cubs aware of Tatsuya Imai’s reported decision date

With several Japanese players set to be posted by MLB teams, anticipation is building around which franchises will secure their talents. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs are reportedly the leading contenders, each eager to see where Tatsuya Imai will ultimately decide to play.

By Santiago Tovar

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.
Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Tatsuya Imai, one of the standout Japanese players posted by MLB for the upcoming season, has caught the attention of three major franchises: the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs. According to a report, these teams are eagerly awaiting Imai’s decision.

Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal indicates that meetings between the teams and Imai could occur as soon as this week. Following these meetings, Imai would have an additional two weeks to decide, with the deadline set for January 2.

Anticipation is high for Imai’s decision, with the Yankees and Phillies reported as frontrunners in the race, according to reports from Japan. Both teams aim to make a significant impact in the regular season by adding Imai to their rosters.

The Cubs have entered the competition for Imai as well, looking to make moves in the offseason after falling short of their postseason aspirations. They were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

The proposed offer for Imai

Diamond’s report reveals that the teams preparing to meet with Imai are likely to offer him a contract valued between $150 million and $200 million. This information underscores the keen interest in this Japanese talent.

This development is generating significant excitement in the MLB community. Imai is one of four Japanese players posted by the league, attracting interest from multiple franchises eager to make the same impact as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Imai, who has amassed impressive statistics during his career in Japan, including a win-loss record of 10-5—marking his third consecutive season with double-digit wins—and an impressive ERA of 1.92, could become one of the most notable additions for the upcoming season. As the Yankees, Phillies, and Cubs aim to enhance their rosters in their quest to defeat the defending champions, Imai’s performance potential makes him a highly sought-after player.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
