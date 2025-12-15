MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly secure international player for upcoming season

In an effort to provide some relief to their fan base, the New York Yankees have reportedly taken a significant step by adding an international player to their roster for the upcoming season. This move marks the first new addition since the Yankees made a decision about Amed Rosario for next season.

As reported by MLB insider Francys Romero, the Yankees have successfully signed Tijn Fredrikze from the Netherlands. Romero shared on his X account that “the Dutch left-handed pitcher Tijn Fredrikze officially signed with the New York Yankees on the final day of the current international signing period.“

At just 18 years old, Fredrikze is poised to join either the MLB or the MiLB, contingent on how the situation unfolds. There are high hopes surrounding this acquisition, as the Yankees seek to strengthen their roster with promising talent.

With this new Dutch addition, the Yankees are already signaling a shift in their ambitions for the coming season, aiming to recover from their disappointing exit in 2025 when they were eliminated from World Series contention.

Fredrikze’s stats in the Dutch Major League

Fredrikze, who joins the Yankees with a reported signing bonus of $90,000, is expected to make a significant impact. According to Romero, “several scouts believe he has a chance to develop his velocity (88–91 MPH) and enhance his secondary pitches.”

Here are his statistics from his past season with Kinheim in the Netherlands:

Wins – Losses (W-L): 2 – 9

Games Pitched (G): 13

Games Started (GS): 12

ERA: 3.90

Innings Pitched (IP): 60.0

Hits (H): 65

Walks (BB): 27

Strikeouts (SO): 76

WHIP: 1.533

Given these numbers, the Yankees have high expectations for Fredrikze as a promising prospect for the upcoming regular season. His performance suggests potential for playing at the major league level, though definitive outcomes will become clearer as the franchise begins preparations for next season.

