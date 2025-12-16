Travis Kelce receives strong advice from brother Jason about retirement decision

Travis Kelce endured a disappointing 2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now that the team has been eliminated, rumors surrounding the star tight end’s potential retirement have intensified, and his brother Jason has weighed in with advice on the matter.

The idea of retirement has reportedly crossed Travis Kelce’s mind in recent months, but it has gained even more traction following the conclusion of the 2025 season. With uncertainty surrounding his future, his brother Jason—who retired last year—sent him a message for guidance on how to determine whether it is time to step away from football.

“In my opinion, to nail that decision you gotta step away from the game for a little bit,” Jason Kelce said on how to decide if retirement is the best option, via SportsCenter. “Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches. The team’s going to be different whether you come back or not next year, so enjoy these last three games and then let it sink in.

“It will come to you with time. There’s so many emotions with this game right after a season. Especially with the way this one’s been, it’s been so up and down, they’re 1-7 in one score games. They’ve been close. Right now, it’s too fresh. You gotta step away for a minute, you gotta think about it.”

Is Travis Kelce retiring after the 2025 NFL season?

When the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, speculation immediately surfaced about Travis Kelce’s future. Although he did not have his best season, Kelce ultimately chose to return for one more year.

Unfortunately, the 2025 campaign did not go as planned. Kelce struggled to produce at his usual elite level, and the Chiefs as a whole failed to meet expectations. Their early elimination from playoff contention has only added fuel to the retirement rumors surrounding the veteran tight end.

As of now, Kelce has not publicly announced whether he plans to retire once the 2025 season comes to an end. However, with advice from Jason—who has firsthand experience navigating the difficult decision to retire—Kelce may now have greater clarity about what is often the toughest choice an athlete faces.

A difficult road ahead for the Chiefs

Kansas City is officially out of playoff contention with three games remaining, and the outlook for 2026 is far from encouraging. A quick turnaround may prove difficult, and the Chiefs could be facing an even more challenging campaign next season.

Adding to the concern, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, casting serious doubt over the team’s ability to rebound in 2026. If Kelce ultimately decides to retire, it would represent a worst-case scenario for a franchise already dealing with major uncertainty.

