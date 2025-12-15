MLB News: NY Mets sign former Phillies outfielder, but fans aren’t excited

The MLB offseason is heating up, with several teams still working to build a competitive roster for the upcoming 2026 season. The New York Mets are among them, and in recent hours have agreed to add a former Philadelphia Phillies player to their roster.

According to journalist Pat Ragazzo on his X account, Cristian Pache has reached an agreement on a minor league deal that includes a non-roster invitation to MLB spring training.

His last appearance in the major leagues dates back to 2024, when the outfielder spent time with the Phillies, and also donned the jerseys of the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Marlins.

Fans not thrilled with Pache signing

Reactions to the deal between Pache and the New York Mets came quickly, with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction. As usual, X proved to be the go-to platform for fans to voice their opinions, and this case was no exception.

Cristian Pache #19.

“Honestly I feel bad for Mets fans…..Pache was so bad on the Phillies,” commented user @Joelsharpee. @clemroc44, meanwhile, fired a pointed question at the Mets’ official account: “He literally can’t hit at all, what’s the point.”

“Are you kidding?,” questioned user @RogerGu47234594. On the other hand, some chose to directly target the Mets’ GM: “Stearns is the worst GM in baseball,” said @TommyCopp.

Pache’s stint with the Phillies

Cristian Pache’s most effective stint in his career came during the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Across 48 games that year, the outfielder posted his best offensive numbers, slashing .238/.319/.417 for an impressive .736 OPS.

During this brief period, Pache demonstrated improved plate discipline and power, recording two home runs and driving in 11 RBIs, establishing himself as a valuable bench piece before his time with the club concluded.

