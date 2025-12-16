NBA teams with the most playoff appearances: Which franchises have reached the postseason more times?

Some NBA franchises have made the postseason almost a habit, weaving decades of basketball into a tapestry of legendary rosters and iconic moments. Their repeated appearances trace a history of the pursuit of excellence across eras.

Playoff consistency often separates enduring programs from fleeting contenders. From the bright lights of storied arenas to the pressure-cooked moments of the postseason, some have built reputations that echo far beyond any single season or championship.

Tracking which franchises reach the playoffs most often reveals patterns of culture, management and star power. Each return to April basketball adds a chapter to a broader narrative of persistence and rivalries.

Los Angeles Lakers | Playoff appearances: 65

LeBron James (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The “Purple and Gold” don’t just participate in the playoffs; they often own them. With 65 appearances, the Los Angeles Lakers have spent more than 80% of their existence playing basketball in May and June.

From the Mikan era in Minneapolis to the “Showtime” glamour of Magic Johnson and the sheer force of Kobe and Shaq, the franchise has remained a constant in the championship conversation.

The Lakers represent the gold standard of North American sports, turning the playoffs into a star-studded gala where winning isn’t just a goal—it’s the brand. Their 17 titles are the fruit of this relentless consistency, proving that in Hollywood, the real show doesn’t start until the regular season ends.

Boston Celtics | Playoff appearances: 62

Jayson Tatum (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If the Lakers are the glamour, the Boston Celtics are the tradition. The parquet floor of the Garden has hosted 62 different playoff runs, a number that reflects decades of dominance across every era of the league.

Bill Russell’s dynastic run in the 60s set a bar for excellence that Bird, Pierce and now Tatum have fought to uphold. Unlike teams that go through “rebuilding” cycles lasting decades, Boston has mastered the art of the quick pivot, rarely staying away from the postseason for long.

For a Celtic, the regular season is merely a 82-game preamble to the high-stakes atmosphere of the Eastern Conference playoffs, where their 18 championship banners serve as both a motivation and a heavy shadow.

Philadelphia 76ers | Playoff appearances: 54

Joel Embiid (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The story of the 76ers in the playoffs is one of grit, iconic superstars, and a city that demands nothing less than “The Process” resulting in a parade. With 54 appearances, Philadelphia has been a cornerstone of the Eastern Conference’s competitive landscape.

Whether it was Wilt Chamberlain’s dominance, Julius Erving’s gravity-defying dunks, or Allen Iverson’s heart-on-his-sleeve performances, the Sixers have always provided the postseason with its most compelling protagonists.

While they have faced heartbreaks and long waits between trophies, their presence in the playoffs remains a fixture of the sport, embodying a “blue-collar” resilience that makes them one of the most feared outs in NBA history.

Atlanta Hawks | Playoff appearances: 49

Josh Smith (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most underrated engine of consistency in the league, the Atlanta Hawks have quietly amassed 49 playoff appearances. Spanning their time in Tri-Cities, Milwaukee, St. Louis and finally Georgia, the Hawks have been a perennial thorn in the side of the NBA’s giants.

The “Human Highlight Film” Dominique Wilkins defined their high-flying era in the 80s, while more recent years have seen them rely on collective grit and the playmaking brilliance of Trae Young.

While they may not have the trophy case of the Lakers or Celtics, their ability to remain relevant across nearly five decades of league evolution is a feat of organizational survival that few other franchises can claim.

New York Knicks | Playoff appearances: 46

Karl-Anthony Towns (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the heart of Manhattan, the playoffs aren’t just a sporting event—they are a cultural barometer. The New York Knicks, holding 46 postseason berths, have long been the North Star of the Eastern Conference.

While the 1970s brought the city its golden era under the cerebral leadership of Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the 1990s redefined the franchise through the lens of grit and defensive intimidation at the hands of Patrick Ewing.

For decades, the hardwood at Madison Square Garden has served as the ultimate proving ground; to win here in May is to achieve a unique kind of basketball immortality. Today, as a new generation of talent revitalizes the franchise, that storied blue-and-orange history continues to provide the league with its most raucous and demanding postseason atmosphere.

Detroit Pistons | Playoff appearances: 43

Javonte Green (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons‘ 43 playoff appearances are defined by a very specific identity: the “Bad Boys”. While other teams on this list are celebrated for their finesse, Detroit’s postseason history is built on a foundation of physical defense and psychological warfare.

From the Isiah Thomas-led squads that ended the Celtics’ and Lakers’ dynasties in the late 80s to the 2004 “Goin’ to Work” team that shocked the world, the Pistons use the playoffs to prove that team chemistry and toughness can overcome individual superstardom.

When the Pistons enter the postseason, the game changes; the pace slows down, the intensity rises, and opponents know they are in for a 48-minute battle in the trenches.

San Antonio Spurs | Playoff appearances: 39

Victor Wembanyama (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

While other organizations chase “superteams” and headlines, the San Antonio Spurs built a 39-appearance legacy on the foundation of a silent, relentless machine. The story of the Spurs is fundamentally about the most successful two-decade run in the history of North American sports—a 22-year playoff streak that made the postseason feel like a birthright for the city of San Antonio.

Under the tactical genius of Gregg Popovich, the franchise mastered the “beautiful game,” evolving from a twin-tower defensive juggernaut into a high-speed passing clinic. Their 39 trips to the dance represent more than just a number; they are a monument to the idea that culture and character can create a dynasty that outlasts almost every rival.

Golden State Warriors | Playoff appearances: 38

Stephen Curry (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Across 38 playoff appearances, the Golden State Warriors have functioned as the NBA’s greatest laboratory of innovation. The franchise didn’t just reach the postseason; they used it to destroy and rebuild the way basketball is played.

From the physical triumphs of the 1940s and 70s to the “Warriors Dynasty” of the modern era, the team has transitioned from a blue-collar underdog to a global tech-era powerhouse.

Their postseason history is marked by a fearlessness to embrace the three-point shot and positionless basketball, turning their playoff runs into masterclasses of offensive geometry. For the Warriors, the postseason hasn’t just been about winning games—it’s been about redefining the limits of the sport itself.

Portland Trail Blazers | Playoff appearances: 37

Shaedon Sharpe (Source: Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Portland might be tucked away in a corner of the country, but the Trail Blazers have been a perennial heartbeat of the NBA since they first stepped onto the court. With 37 playoff appearances, the “Rip City” faithful have witnessed a level of consistency that many larger-market teams envied.

From the high-flying 1990s squads that challenged the greatest legends of the game to the era of individual brilliance that kept them competitive through the 2010s, Portland has remained a fixture of the spring calendar.

For this franchise, the playoffs are an annual tradition that transcends the roster; it is a bond between a city and a team that refuses to settle for the lottery, consistently punching above its weight in the brutal Western Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks | Playoff appearances: 37

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ postseason identity is defined by a rare ability to transform generational icons into immediate championship hardware. Since joining the league in 1968, the franchise has parlayed its 37 playoff appearances into two distinct golden eras, starting with a 1971 title run led by Lew Alcindor and Oscar Robertson that remains one of the fastest ascents for an expansion team in sports history.

While the 1980s saw the “Deer District” ancestors become perennial contenders under Don Nelson—amassing seven straight division titles—they often found their path to the Finals blocked by the legendary dynasties of the Eastern Conference.

The narrative shifted from consistent participant to global powerhouse with the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose “Greek Freak” moniker became synonymous with Milwaukee’s modern resurgence.

Rank Team Playoff appearances 1 Los Angeles Lakers 65 2 Boston Celtics 62 3 Philadelphia 76ers 54 4 Atlanta Hawks 49 5 New York Knicks 46 6 Detroit Pistons 43 7 San Antonio Spurs 39 8 Golden State Warriors 38 9 Portland Trail Blazers 37 10 Milwaukee Bucks 37 11 Chicago Bulls 36 12 Houston Rockets 35 13 Oklahoma City Thunder 34 14 Phoenix Suns 33 15 Utah Jazz 31 16 Denver Nuggets 31 17 Washington Wizards 30 18 Sacramento Kings 30 19 Indiana Pacers 29 20 Miami Heat 26 21 Dallas Mavericks 25 22 Cleveland Cavaliers 25 23 Brooklyn Nets 24 24 Los Angeles Clippers 19 25 Orlando Magic 18 26 Memphis Grizzlies 14 27 Toronto Raptors 13 28 Minnesota Timberwolves 13 29 Charlotte Hornets 10 30 New Orleans Pelicans 9 The number of playoff appearances by franchise is current through December 2025.