The Miami Dolphins were reportedly after Tom Brady not so long ago, which prompted even more doubts about whether Tua Tagovailoa was the right guy for the job.

Tua then had a stellar first half of the season with Mike McDaniel as his coach, and his teammates have often raved about his accuracy and how he puts them in a position to succeed.

But as much as he improved last season and as better as the Dolphins’ offense looked, NFL legend Michael Vick still thinks he needs to bulk up and avoid contact to be a star.

Michael Vick Says Tua Tagoavila Needs To Bulk Up

“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit,” Vick said. “Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”

Tua’s teammates have often deemed his ball placement as his biggest strength. And while Vick wasn’t ready to give him the nod as the most accurate passer in the game, he does believe that’s his biggest strength:

“I ain’t gonna say the most accurate, I’m just saying like his ball — he throw a catchable ball,” Vick said. “He throw a real catchable ball. If you watch what he did in college — every ball was on the money. Soft, right where the receiver [was], in stride.”

That’s a lot of praise coming from one of the most electrifying players the game of football has ever seen. Hopefully, Tua will be able to follow his guidance and won’t get knocked around as often going forward.