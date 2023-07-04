It seems like forever since people raved about Michael Vick’s incredible play. He was a superstar for the Atlanta Falcons and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but it all ended too fast.

Vick’s involvement in dog fights pretty much doomed one of the most promising careers in the history of this beautiful game. He even went to jail when he was still at his peak.

That’s why the former Falcon, New York Jet, Philadelphia Eagle, and Pittsburgh Steeler recently looked back on his life and career, and lamented the fact that he didn’t have a father figure to listen to at the time.

Michael Vick Reflects On His Career

“I wish I had a father figure or somebody in my life — and I did, too, for the most part — but not to the point where somebody was like, ‘Yo, man, you can really screw all this up,’” Vick said. “Ain’t nobody came and said, ‘Bro, you can screw all this up.’ One person [did], I won’t say his name.”

“The whole time like I was gone I thought they was gonna wait on me, but that was wishful thinking,” Vick said. “Like, I really thought like they was gonna wait for me to get back and all this would be over and then I step back in, be the starter, and we just move on like nothing ever happened. But that’s not reality. And I was hoping for something that just couldn’t happen.”

It’s a true shame that Vick’s career didn’t turn out as good as it could’ve. He was the first legit dual-threat quarterback, and one of the most impactful and talented athletes in the history of the game, but his life choices always stood in the way.