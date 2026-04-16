Chargers and 49ers hosted coveted WR KC Concepcion ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft to NY Giants dismay

The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers are just few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender. Both turned eyes into one of the most notable wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft: KC Concepcion, who’s also on the New York Giants‘ radar.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, KC Concepcion visited both the Chargers and 49ers. The Chargers need a new wideout to join Ladd McConkey as WR1, while the 49ers signed Mike Evans. Both are in quick need to get another wideout to contend for it all.

Concepcion is probably the most mediatic wideout in this Draft. At least, he’s been getting spotlights from plenty of other teams like the Giants, Dolphins, Bills, Patriots, Titans, Raiders, Browns, and Panthers.

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KC Concepcion recently sent a message to the NFL

Concepcion is not lacking any confidence. He recently left a message in an article written in the Players Tribune. He ended it with a clear confident “I’m the best receiver in this draft... I’m so much more than just a football player… if you’re a GM out there reading this, put me on your team… You’re not going to regret calling my name.”

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion with a message to NFL teams, via @PlayersTribune. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/np3cRRGIr9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 16, 2026

The fact is Concepcion is regarded as a top wideout. Still, many regard him below Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon in the NFL Draft. Concepcion is not agreeing with those sentiments. Any team interested in him must be thrilled to see Concepcion have a chip on his shoulder.

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Concepcion is a versatile, high-upside wideout

Able to play in the outside while being a primarily slot player, Concepcion can be lined up in many places on the field. That’s great for creative playcallers like Mike McDaniel (Chargers) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers).

Concepcion could open a whole new chapter on the book of a creative offensive mind. Hence, Concepcion’s sweepstakes have just gotten a whole more interesting.