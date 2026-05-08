LaLiga title comparison between Barcelona and Real Madrid: How many times has each team won the Spanish league?

Barcelona and Real Madrid have dominated Spanish soccer for decades, building one of sports’ fiercest rivalries. As another LaLiga race unfolds, the battle for history between the two giants keeps growing.

Real Madrid have won LaLiga 36 times, while Barcelona have lifted the Spanish league trophy 28 times, making them by far the two most successful clubs in competition history.

No other rivalry has shaped Spanish soccer more profoundly than the battle between these two giants, who have combined to win 64 league championships since LaLiga officially began in 1929.

For nearly a century, the race has revolved around them. From the dominance of Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid to Johan Cruyff’s revolution in Catalonia, and later the unforgettable Lionel Messi–Cristiano Ronaldo era.

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Which club has won more LaLiga titles: Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have won more LaLiga titles than Barcelona, leading the all-time standings with 36 league championships. The two Spanish giants have completely dominated the competition throughout its history.

Marcelo of Real Madrid lifts the La Liga trophy following their victory in the LaLiga Santander match (Source: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Madrid strengthened their lead after winning the 2023-24 title under Carlo Ancelotti, while Barcelona answered by lifting the 2024-25 trophy under Hansi Flick. Even with Barça’s recent success, they still maintain a significant historical advantage.

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The gap between the clubs became especially notable during the 1950s and 1960s, when Real Madrid established themselves as the dominant force in Spanish and European soccer.

Barcelona later responded with several dominant eras of their own, particularly during Johan Cruyff’s “Dream Team” years and the Lionel Messi-Pep Guardiola era.

When was the last time Barcelona won LaLiga?

Barcelona last won LaLiga during the 2024-25 season, securing the club’s 28th Spanish league title. It marked another major domestic success for the Catalan side after rebuilding around younger stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

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The title was especially significant because it represented Barcelona’s return to the top after Real Madrid won the championship in 2023-24. Under Hansi Flick, Barça combined attacking soccer with one of the league’s most effective defensive records to reclaim the trophy.

Barcelona’s recent title also continued the club’s impressive domestic consistency in the 21st century. Since 2005, they have captured numerous LaLiga championships behind legendary generations led by Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and later Messi.

When was the last time Real Madrid won LaLiga?

Real Madrid last won LaLiga during the 2023-24 season, claiming their record-extending 36th Spanish league title. Carlo Ancelotti guided Los Blancos to the championship after a dominant campaign that saw the club finish comfortably ahead of Barcelona.

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Robert Lewandowski lifts the La Liga EA Sports title trophy following the La Liga EA Sports match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Their most recent league triumph reinforced the club’s long-standing dominance in Spanish history. The team combined elite defensive performances with another explosive attacking season led by Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham and later Kylian Mbappe’s arrival ahead of the following campaign.

Real Madrid’s domestic success has often coincided with historic European achievements. During the last decade, the club prioritized Champions League dominance while still remaining a consistent contender in LaLiga nearly every season.

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Who has more trophies overall: Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have won more official trophies overall than Barcelona, leading the all-time comparison with approximately 105 titles compared to Barcelona’s 103. The rivalry between the clubs extends far beyond LaLiga and includes domestic cups, European trophies and international competitions.

Madrid’s biggest advantage comes from European competition. Los Blancos have won a record 15 UEFA Champions League titles, widely considered the greatest achievement in club soccer. Barcelona, meanwhile, have captured five European Cups/Champions League trophies.

Barcelona do hold advantages in some domestic competitions. The Catalan club owns the record for most Copa del Rey titles with 32, while Real Madrid have won 20. Barcelona have also enjoyed more success in several recent Spanish Super Cups.

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Which team dominated LaLiga the most in one decade?

Real Madrid dominated LaLiga most famously during the 1960s, while Barcelona arguably controlled the competition more consistently during the 2010s. Different eras of Spanish soccer have belonged to different sides of the rivalry.

Vinicius Junior with teammates Kylian Mbappe and Arda Gueler during the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Their dominance in the late 1950s and 1960s helped establish the club as the biggest soccer institution in Europe. Led by legends like Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, they regularly combined domestic success with European Cup victories, creating one of the sport’s first true dynasties.

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Barcelona’s strongest sustained period came between 2005 and 2019. During that stretch, they won numerous league titles under Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde, with Lionel Messi becoming the defining player of the era.

The Guardiola era in particular is often viewed as one of the greatest periods of dominance in soccer history because Barcelona combined trophies with a revolutionary possession-based style that influenced clubs worldwide.

Could Barcelona catch Real Madrid in all-time LaLiga titles?

Yes, Barcelona could realistically catch Real Madrid in all-time LaLiga titles, although Madrid still maintain a sizeable lead. Entering the 2025-26 season, the difference between the clubs stood at eight championships.

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While Real Madrid continue to lead historically, Barcelona have actually kept pace domestically over the past two decades. Fan discussions across soccer communities frequently point out that Barça have won more league titles than Real Madrid since the mid-2000s.

Barcelona’s recent success under younger stars like Lamine Yamal has increased optimism among supporters that the club could continue reducing the gap in future seasons. Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain one of the strongest squads in Europe thanks to stars such as Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham.

How El Clasico became the defining rivalry of LaLiga history

El Clasico became the defining rivalry of LaLiga history because Barcelona and Real Madrid evolved into Spain’s two most successful, influential and globally followed clubs. Their meetings eventually grew beyond soccer, representing political, cultural and sporting tensions across Spain.

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Lamine Yamal lifts the La Liga EA Sports title trophy following the La Liga EA Sports match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The rivalry intensified dramatically during the Alfredo Di Stefano transfer saga in the 1950s, when both clubs attempted to sign the Argentine superstar before he ultimately joined Real Madrid. That moment helped spark decades of tension between Madrid and Barcelona supporters.

Over time, it became soccer’s biggest showcase for superstar talent. Legends including Di Stefano, Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and now Mbappe and Lamine Yamal all contributed to the rivalry’s worldwide popularity.

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The Messi-versus-Ronaldo era elevated El Clesico into one of the most watched sporting events on the planet. Every meeting carried title implications, Ballon d’Or debates, and Champions League consequences, helping LaLiga grow internationally throughout the 2010s.