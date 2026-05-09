Where to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Chivas will face Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Chivas square off with Tigres UANL in the second leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

After dropping the first leg 3-1 on the road, Chivas return home knowing they still have a realistic path back into the series. Tigres UANL seized control with a strong performance at home, protecting their home field and building a two-goal cushion heading into the decisive second leg.

But with Chivas backed by their home crowd and desperate to keep their season alive, expect an aggressive push from the opening whistle against a Tigres squad determined to finish the job and punch its ticket to the next round.

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When will the Chivas vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Chivas host Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Jose Castillo of Chivas – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Peacock Premium and Telemundo.