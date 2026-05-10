NY Giants, John Harbaugh are ‘happy’ about defensive line signings after Dexter Lawrence trade

After trading away Dexter Lawrence, the Giants and John Harbaugh faced major questions about the future of their defensive line.

The New York Giants knew replacing Dexter Lawrence would become one of the biggest challenges of their offseason, but John Harbaugh now sounds fully convinced the organization successfully rebuilt the defensive line after the blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following Lawrence’s departure, many around the league questioned whether the Giants had weakened one of the most important areas of the roster. Instead of making one massive replacement move, New York responded by aggressively rebuilding the room with multiple veterans and young pieces.

Now, after the arrivals of DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and Zacch Pickens, Harbaugh believes the Giants may finally have the defensive front they were searching for. “I’m very happy about it. I felt like it was part of our process. It’s not that we wouldn’t have drafted a defensive tackle or signed one sooner if they’d become available or keep Dexter if that was something we could do. Those were all things that were on the table. But as it went, I thought we did a good job of responding to the situation as it unfolded.”

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Giants believe defensive line rebuild is finally complete

John Harbaugh’s comments reveal just how much thought went into reshaping the defensive front after losing one of the franchise’s biggest stars. “Now we feel really good about our group in there. Our room looks good to me. I’m excited about it. I think we’ve got the guys we need.”

Rather than panicking after the Lawrence trade, the Giants appeared determined to build a deeper and more balanced defensive line rotation capable of sustaining physicality throughout the season.

DJ Reader quickly became the centerpiece of that strategy. The veteran defensive tackle arrives with years of experience and is expected to become one of the leaders of the unit immediately.

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Meanwhile, Shelby Harris adds another proven veteran presence, while Zacch Pickens gives the team developmental upside and rotational depth moving forward.

Giants continue building defense around physical identity

The defensive overhaul also reflects the broader identity Harbaugh appears to be building in New York. Although much of the attention remains focused on young offensive stars like Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, the Giants have quietly invested enormous resources into strengthening the defense throughout the offseason.

That includes reinforcing the defensive line, upgrading the secondary and adding more pass-rush depth through players like rookie Arvell Reese. For Harbaugh, the formula appears clear: if the Giants are going to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders again, the defense must return to being one of the toughest and most physical units in the NFC.