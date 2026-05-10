Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Confirmed lineups for the Spanish Clasico in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 35

El Clasico is here, with lineups confirmed, as Barcelona and Real Madrid square off at the Spotify Camp Nou with the LaLiga title hanging in the balance. Don't miss a beat, follow all the action, highlights, and defining moments with our liveblog coverage.

The LaLiga title is on the line as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to clash in a high-stakes El Clasico. With both giants suffering early exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey, this represents the final piece of silverware within reach for either side this season, with lineups confirmed.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo]

The outcome of this Matchday 35 showdown will be season-defining. Barcelona currently hold the upper hand in the standings, but Real Madrid enter the weekend knowing only a victory will keep their title hopes alive. A loss for Los Blancos would virtually hand the trophy to their rivals.

Don’t miss a moment of the action, follow every highlight and tactical shift of El Clasico with our liveblog coverage right here at Bolavip US.