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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Confirmed lineups for the Spanish Clasico in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 35

El Clasico is here, with lineups confirmed, as Barcelona and Real Madrid square off at the Spotify Camp Nou with the LaLiga title hanging in the balance. Don't miss a beat, follow all the action, highlights, and defining moments with our liveblog coverage.

Pedri of Barcelona and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos and Pedro Salado/Getty ImagesPedri of Barcelona and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

The LaLiga title is on the line as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to clash in a high-stakes El Clasico. With both giants suffering early exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey, this represents the final piece of silverware within reach for either side this season, with lineups confirmed.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo]

The outcome of this Matchday 35 showdown will be season-defining. Barcelona currently hold the upper hand in the standings, but Real Madrid enter the weekend knowing only a victory will keep their title hopes alive. A loss for Los Blancos would virtually hand the trophy to their rivals.

Don’t miss a moment of the action, follow every highlight and tactical shift of El Clasico with our liveblog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Real Madrid lineup

Real Madrid starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona lineup

Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia; Gavi, Gerard Martin, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marcus Rushford, Dani Olmo.

Today's referees

Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez has been appointed to officiate the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Jose Enrique Naranjo and Diego Sanchez Rojo, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)
Assistant Referee 1: Jose Enrique Naranjo Perez (ESP)
Assistant Referee 2: Diego Sanchez Rojo (ESP)
Fourth official: Manuel Jesus Orellana Cid (ESP)
VAR: Javier Iglesias Villanueva (ESP)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will get underway at Spotify Camp Nou at 3:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be one of the options to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Barcelona and Real Madrid clash at LaLiga Matchday 35

Welcome to our live blog of LaLiga! Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou, with Los Merengues looking for a win to keep pace with the league leader.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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