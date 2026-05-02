Chargers eye bolstering Justin Herbert’s offense with former Browns TE David Njoku

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2026 NFL season with high hopes. The club wants Justin Herbert to improve, and they might give the offense a big push with former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

Following a quick exit from the 2025 playoffs, the Chargers decided to make a major change to the offense. The club hired Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, a move that will have a direct impact on Justin Herbert.

Nevertheless, hiring a new OC is not the only move they have made to improve the offense. The club has been adding new weapons to help the quarterback, and a new one may arrive soon.

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Report: David Njoku to meet with the Chargers

After the 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns did not sign David Njoku to a new contract. He is now a highly sought-after free agent, and the Chargers are well aware of his value.

According to Ian Rapoport, David Njoku will visit the Chargers on Monday. He is a seasoned tight end who had a decent tenure with the Browns, who dealt with significant instability at quarterback during his nine-year stay in Cleveland.

Njoku has amassed 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career. He would have to compete against second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden II for the starter role if he joins Los Angeles.