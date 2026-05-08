LaLiga prize money: How much would Barcelona or Real Madrid get for winning 2025-26 title?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling for more than just LaLiga glory this season. With the 2025-26 title race reaching its climax, the financial reward for lifting the trophy could have major implications off the pitch too.

The 2025-26 LaLiga title race is not only about pride, history and another trophy for two of soccer’s biggest giants. With the season nearing its conclusion, the financial reward for finishing first has also become an important storyline.

Because of their worldwide appeal, Barcelona and Real Madrid consistently sit at the top of the earnings table regardless of where they finish. Still, winning the title could provide an extra financial boost worth tens of millions of euros.

Under LaLiga’s current revenue-sharing model, clubs receive money through a combination of equal television payments, sporting performance and commercial popularity. That means the league champion is awarded a larger share.

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What is the LaLiga prize money?

The winner of LaLiga can earn close to €60 million from the league’s performance-based television revenue distribution, while the total audiovisual income for clubs usually surpasses €150 million per season.

Players of Real Madrid observe a minute of silence in memory of Isidro Oliveras Marques prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Unlike tournaments that offer a fixed championship bonus, LaLiga distributes money through a complex system tied to TV rights, sporting results and commercial value.

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Under Spain’s centralized television rights model, 50 percent of broadcasting revenue is divided equally among the 20 clubs in the top division. Another 25 percent is distributed according to sporting performance over a five-year cycle.

The remaining 25 percent depends on each club’s commercial strength, including ticket sales, audience numbers and global TV appeal. Because of that structure, clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona consistently dominate the revenue rankings.

According to LaLiga’s official audiovisual revenue figures for the 2024-25 season, Real Madrid received approximately €157.9 million, narrowly ahead of Barcelona’s €156.4 million. Atletico Madrid ranked third with just over €108 million.

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How does LaLiga prize money compare to other competitions?

LaLiga’s prize money is significantly smaller than the Premier League’s overall TV revenue distribution. English clubs continue to dominate financially because of the Premier League’s enormous international broadcasting deals, which generate far larger annual payouts across the board.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid each earn around €150 million annually from LaLiga-related audiovisual income, top Premier League clubs can surpass €200 million between domestic and international TV rights distributions.

Even mid-table English teams often earn more television revenue than clubs competing near the top of LaLiga, highlighting the growing economic gap between England and the rest of Europe.

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Players of Real Madrid pose for a team photograph prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

However, LaLiga still compares favorably with other major European leagues such as Serie A and the Bundesliga. Italy’s Serie A distributes roughly €1.2 billion in television revenue overall, while LaLiga’s recent distributions have exceeded €1.4 billion when combining the first and second divisions.

European competitions also provide another important comparison point. UEFA Champions League revenue can sometimes exceed domestic league earnings entirely, especially for clubs making deep tournament runs.

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Recent estimates showed Barcelona earning around €88 million from the Champions League league phase alone, while Real Madrid generated more than €80 million before knockout-round bonuses were even added.

Has LaLiga prize money increased in recent years?

According to recent league financial reports, LaLiga generated more than €5 billion in recurring revenue during the 2023-24 season, marking one of the strongest post-pandemic recoveries among European soccer leagues.

Commercial income and matchday revenue both increased as attendance numbers rebounded and international partnerships expanded. The TV revenue distributions for Spain’s top clubs have also grown dramatically since the centralized system was introduced through Royal Decree-Law 5/2015.