Mike McDaniel talks about his future as Dolphins HC as job security weakens with Browns loss

Mike McDaniel pushed back against growing speculation about his job security following the major loss against the Cleveland Browns. Frustrated by the narrative, McDaniel made it clear he is focused solely on fixing the problems in front of him, not worrying about external chatter around the Miami Dolphins building.

“I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I’m thinking about having a job. I need to be doing my job,” Dolphins coach McDaniel said after the 31-6 loss to the Browns. “I refuse to spend my time thinking [about being fired].”

McDaniel didn’t hold back in assessing his team’s performance after losing to the Browns. He admitted frustration played a major role in their downfall, noting that while the effort was there, the discipline and execution simply weren’t up to standard.

“A lot of the frustration got in the way of our execution and that is never going to be acceptable,” McDaniel said. “I did think our defense did not quit….the effort was there. The execution and the discipline to play sounds football (wasn’t).”

Fans show no mercy against McDaniel

The criticism was not aimed solely at Tagovailoa, but also at McDaniel for failing to pull the Dolphins out of their current spiral. “If the Dolphins don’t fire Grier and McDaniel, the league will need to step in because this team will lose the last of its credibility,” wrote Frank Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Another frustrated fan posted: “40+ Years of being Miami Dolphins fan. I’ve never been more embarrassed or ashamed to say I root for this garbage. fire Grier Fire McDaniel tonight cut Tua, don’t let him on the plane. Blow this team up and start over. Embarrassing.”

