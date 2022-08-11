The 2022 NFL preseason starts with a very attractive game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. Here you will find the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match.

It is all set for a new NFL campaign. First, the teams have to prepare and use the preseason games as practice to see which players will enter their final rosters. To begin with it, the New England Patriots will host the game against the New York Giants, so here are the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this interesting duel. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (free trial).

The New England Patriots are trying to find the path after Tom Brady left the team. It has not been easy, but they surprised in the 2021 season by entering the Playoffs with a Wildcard spot. Now, with Mac Jones as their quarteback, the ones from the AFC are thrilled to know if the youngster is fit to give them another Vince Lombardi trophy or not.

As for the New York Giants, the visitors for this game, there are lots of doubts surrounding the team. One of the most important is to see if Saquon Barkley, their running back, will be able to stay healthy and run for more than 1,000 yards to help his team to earn a ticket to the Playoffs.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Storylines

The New England Patriots surprised everybody in the 2021 NFL season by entering the Playoffs as a Wildcard. Unfortunately, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first round, but the team is working its way through the post Tom Brady era.

As for the visitors, the New York Giants, it is uncertain if they will be competitive this year. The NFC East was a complete bust last year and they ended with a 4-13 record that obviously was not enough to enter the Playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Patriots vs New York Giants in the U.S.

This 2022 NFL preseason game will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Surprisingly, the home team is not the favorite for the oddsmakers. For this game, the New York Giants have better odds with a -150, while the New England Patriots have a +125.

Caliente New England Patriots +125 New York Giants -150

* Odds via Caliente