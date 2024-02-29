The New York Jets saw how their season ended in the first game of the schedule against the Buffalo Bills when Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on the controversial turf of MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Robert Saleh, along with general manager, Joe Douglas, had built a roster around the figure of Rodgers. The formula seemed destined for success: a legendary quarterback supported by one of the best defenses in the league.

However, the dream of winning a Super Bowl evaporated for the Jets, and the team became one of the major disappointments in the NFL. As weeks passed, perhaps unfairly, Zach Wilson was singled out as the culprit when he became the starter despite the offensive line being a total disaster.

Saleh pointed fingers at Wilson to the extent that he benched him, but both Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian performed even worse. When Saleh asked Zach to return, various rumors suggested that the quarterback was fed up. Although the player denied it, the reality is that this situation leaves a very uncertain future for 2024.

Jets are open to trade Zach Wilson

If Aaron Rodgers returns completely healthy for the 2024 season, Zach Wilson’s situation with the Jets would be untenable, as the quarterback has already spent three years on a team that seems to lack confidence in him.

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager, Joe Douglas, admitted that he understands Wilson’s situation, so there might be a significant announcement in the coming weeks regarding his future.

In fact, the player’s agent, Brian Ayrault, has received persmission to talk with other team about a possible trade. “I’m going to circle back with Brian at some point this week or next week just to see how those conversations go. But other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”

The decision is inevitable, considering that Douglas also acknowledged they are already looking for a backup quarterback for Aaron Rodgers. It seems like Wilson’s days are numbered.

“We’re still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We’ve had good meetings and good evaluations with the guys that are available, and I think we’re ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks.”