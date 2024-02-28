Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third consecutive Super Bowl after an epic overtime win in Las Vegas. Once again, Patrick Mahomes was sensational to deliver a historic comeback facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the Chiefs showed their best version in the playoffs, the regular season was full of problems for Reid, especially on offense. The lack of production and dropped passes by his group of wide receivers put on the hot seat names such as Kadarius Toney or Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

However, to establish themselves as a new dynasty in the NFL, the defense was superb thanks to extraordinary performances by players like Chris Jones or L’Jarius Sneed.

That’s why, if the Kansas City Chiefs want to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2024, they’ll have to make big decisions in free agency on that side of the ball. The first one might be Sneed.

Chiefs will franchise tag L’Jarius Sneed

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs will use the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed. The big story is that, if there’s no long-term deal with the cornerback, a trade is also a possibility and Andy Reid is open to that scenario.

On March 13, when the new League Year starts, Sneed will become one of the biggest free agents available. In this case, the Chiefs are thinking on a non-exclusive tag. That could give the player an amount close to $19 million for the 2024 season.

This means that the star would be able to talk to any team in the NFL, but, the Kansas City Chiefs will keep the right to match any offer. If they don’t reach and agreement and Sneed leaves, Andy Reid’s team will be compensated with two first-round draft picks.

It’s important to remember that Chris Jones is also a free agent and the Chiefs can use of a franchise tag only with one of them. However, Jones is almost a ‘no-go’ in this particular matter as the tag would cost them $32 million in the salary cap.