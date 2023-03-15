Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets and put all the blame on the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he wants to play for the New York Jets putting to an end his brilliant tenure with the Green Bay Packers where he won a Super Bowl and became a four-time MVP. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the 39-year old quarterback unveiled the information everyone was expecting.

"Since Friday, my intention was to play for the New York Jets. It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers. I've been good. The darkness gave me time to contemplate everything. It was a great reset for me. For my body and for my mind. It was longer than I needed. The meditation was incredible because there were no distractions for me."

Aaron Rodgers went all-in and explained the reasons which led him to a shocking decision to play for the New York Jets. The quarterback confirmed he wanted to stay at Green Bay, but, the Packers weren't leaning that way.

Aaron Rodgers blames Packers and Jordan Love for his decision to play with the Jets

After his darkness retreat, Aaron Rodgers was convinced to come back and play football for the Green Bay Packers. However, the quarterback found out strange operational movements by the organization which were crucial for him to go and play for the New York Jets.

"In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. You drafted Jordan. If I didn't have won two MVPs, we could have had this conversation. They (Packers) get rid of players a year early rather than a year later. They drafted a guy to replace me, maybe not right away. A lot of people who were at the beginning, they're not there anymore (Green Bay) as decision makers."

Aaron Rodgers blamed directly the Packers' front office for his final decision. "When I came out of darkness, something changed. I realized there's been a bit of a shift. There was some shopping going on. They wanted to move me. For me, the Packers were ready to move on. There are no victims here. I love Green Bay. I love the fans."