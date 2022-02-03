NFC and AFC will clash off at Allegiant Stadium in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream free this 2021 NFL season all-star game in the US, the match preview, information and odds.

NFC vs AFC: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Pro Bowl

The National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada in the Pro Bowl 2022. Here you will find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this exciting all-star game for the 2021 NFL season in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

The Pro Bowl, which takes place a week before the Super Bowl and selects the NFL's championship team, will honor the league's best players. Eight NFL clubs will send at least five players to the clash, with the Indianapolis Colts leading the way with seven.

The other teams with at least five Pro Bowl players were the Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five).

NFC vs AFC: Date

The 2022 Pro Bowl game between NFC and AFC will be played on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

NFC vs AFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch NFC vs AFC in 2022 Pro Bowl

The game to be played between NFC and AFC for the 2022 Pro Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes.