Since Dak Prescott got injured, Cowboys used Cooper Rush as starting quarterback. The backup player did a good job, but unfortunately there is al alarming stat that proves why Dallas need the return of its QB1.

The 2022 NFL season has been an absolut rollercoaster for the Dallas Cowboys. Even though they had to use Cooper Rush, their backup quarterback, he pulled out a 4-1 record during Dak Prescott's absence, but there's an alarming stat that proves why they need their starting player back.

Year after year, Cowboys' fans dream about the possibility of winning another Super Bowl. Lately, the team has not been even close to it, but they have really high hopes with Dak Prescott to succeed.

Even though Cooper Rush covered Dak Prescott very well during his absence, there is one stat that worries Dallas a lot. Fortunately, their starting quarterback is back on track to keep this winning streak alive.

Cooper Rush's stat that makes the Cowboys being more confident about Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is, undoubtedly, the starting quarterback for Dallas. Unfortunately, an injury in Week 1 left him away from the fields and that's when Cooper Rush appeared.

It was a good run by Cooper Rush during the weeks in which Dak Prescott couldn't play. The backup quarterback had a 4-1 score and looked very solid, but there's a stat that worries Dallas a lot.

Yes, Cooper Rush won 4 games and only lost one, but consistency is not a word in his vocabulary. In 3rd down opportunities, the backup quarterback has the worst numbers in the NFL with a 22.2% converted.

Above Cooper Rush, there are some big names like Kyler Murray (28.3%) and Baker Mayfield (23.1%). Of course it is not the main reason why Dak Prescott will take back the starting quarterback job, but is an alarming stat that Rush must improve in order to become a starter in Dallas or somewhere else.