If you're struggling to get by in your fantasy football league, then you've come to the right place! Check our top 3 Waiver Wire Pickup for Week 5.

Are you ready to waive the white flag and just give up? Or are you willing to give your Fantasy Football team one last chance? If that's the case, then look no further; we're here to take you to the playoffs and win the whole thing.

Messing up your draft or even having some tough luck with injuries can take a big toll on your chances. However, Fantasy Football leagues are won in the trenches, and the waiver wire is the most important of them all.

That's why today, we've come up with a shortlist of three players you should target right away to straighten the ship and save your fantasy season. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling, and don't miss out!

NFL Fantasy 2022: Top 3 Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 5

3. Raheem Mostert

Even though the Miami Dolphins are paying Chase Edmonds more, Raheem Mostert has taken his spot as their lead back. He knows Mike McDaniel's system and has been more efficient on the ground and as a pass-catcher.

The Dolphins won't be as pass-heavy this week with Teddy Bridgewater filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. There's no timetable for Tua's return, and Mostert should still have a prominent role even when he comes back.

2. Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson was quite impressive in training camp and had been named the Washington Commanders' lead back ahead of the season. Unfortunately, he was shot right before the start of the campaign, thus being forced to miss the first month.

But Ron Rivera recently confirmed that Robinson would be back on the gridiron for Week 5. And while we shouldn't expect him to have a big workload in his first game back, he'll be a major offensive factor for the remainder of the season.

1. George Pickens

Chase Claypool has been unimpressive and underwhelming through the first couple of years of his career. Now, he might give up even a bigger share of the targets with George Pickens emerging as a most reliable option.

Pickens is an athletic freak, and it's clear that he has a strong rapport with Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers finally give up on Mitch Trubisky, so that Pickett-Pickens connection figures to take off from now on.