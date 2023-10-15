Zay Flowers is the only rookie wide receiver on the list. He has been impressive in his first few games, leading the Baltimore Ravens 2023 WR room in receiving yards and targets (40). However, he has yet to find the end zone.

Some wide receivers like Michael Gallup are returning from injury, he suffered an ACL tear in 2021. And he has only played in four games this season. He has yet to score a touchdown.

While the season favors other Wide Receivers with touchdowns, there is the group of WRs who have not been able to score even one despite the fact that they have a good quarterback on the offensive line.

Some of the TD-less WRs in Week 6

Zay Flowers (Ravens): Flowers has been one of the most impressive rookie receivers in the NFL this season, with 317 receiving yards and 29 receptions in five games. He’s also led the Ravens in targets in two of the past three games.

DeAndre Hopkins (Titans): Hopkins is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, but he’s been slow to get started in his first season with the Titans. He has just 26 receptions for 356 yards in five games, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2. However, he’s still a top-tier receiver, and he’s due for a big game soon.

Michael Thomas (Saints): Thomas is coming off a foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. He’s been slow to get back up to speed in 2023, with just 26 receptions for 284 yards in five games. However, he’s shown flashes of his old form, and he’s due for a touchdown soon.

Tyler Boyd (Bengals): Boyd has been a solid contributor for the Bengals in recent years, but he’s been a bit disappointing in 2023. He has just 23 receptions for 166 yards in five games, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet. However, he’s still a key part of the Bengals’ offense, and he’s due for a rebound game.

Josh Downs (Colts): Downs is a rookie receiver who has been getting more involved in the Colts’ offense in recent weeks. He has 23 receptions for 255 yards in five games. He’s a rising star, and he’s worth keeping an eye on in Week 6 and beyond.

Chris Godwin (Buccaneers): Godwin is having a good season in terms of receptions and yards but so far he hasn’t been able to score a touchdown even though he recently had 100+ receiving yards in a game.

Michael Gallup (Cowboys): Gallup is another receiver who has been slow to get started in 2023 after missing most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. He has just 15 receptions for 180 yards in five games, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet. However, he’s a talented receiver, and he’s due for a breakout game.

Why haven’t these wide receivers scored touchdowns yet, despite having good quarterbacks and decent receiving numbers?

One possibility is that they are simply unlucky, and that they have just missed out on scoring opportunities. Another possibility is that they are not being used in the red zone as much as they could be. Still another possibility is that they are not doing a good enough job of winning their matchups against opposing cornerbacks.

Which of these wide receivers is most likely to score a touchdown in Week 6?

Zay Flowers and Chris Godwin are the two most likely receivers to score touchdowns in Week 6. Flowers has been getting a lot of targets and has been playing well, while Godwin is due for a touchdown after having a 100+ yard receiving game in Week 5.