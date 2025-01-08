The New York Rangers cannot stay consistent and thread together consecutive wins. At this point in the NHL season, it just feels like the Rangers won’t ever climb up from the bottom of the standings. Just when it seems they figured it out, they let the win slip away in embarrassing fashion. Following the 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, star Adam Fox sent his coach Peter Laviolette and rest of the team a very harsh message.

The last time the Rangers enjoyed a winning streak, Thanksgiving turkeys hadn’t even been carved. Since November 20, the Broadway Blueshirts have failed to string together consecutive wins, losing every game following a victory. While the front office reassures Laviolette’s job security, his seat heats up with every loss.

Patience is running out in The Big Apple, and frustration is mounting out of control within the locker room. New York jumped to a 3-0 lead against Dallas at home, yet the Rangers squandered the lead and fell 5-4 in overtime. After the loss, Adam Fox issued a strong admission, aimed at Laviolette and his teammates.

“It’s frustrating,” defenseman Adam Fox said, via lohud. “I think we have been playing a lot better hockey but at the end you got to get two points out of it. One is better than zero, but it definitely should have been two points tonight.

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on March 30, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

“It’s five guys just maybe a little off, whether it’s one guy thinking another guy is going to go. I think lack of communication is a big thing there. I think we obviously want to create chances but at the same time, you don’t want it to come back the other way right at you with 4-on-3’s, 3-on-2’s or 2-on-1’s.”

Fox leads the Rangers in assists with a total of 30 apples. Curiously enough, Fox has only found the back of the net himself once this season, and it took him until December to score for the first time.

Trocheck takes the blame

Vincent Trocheck has become a very vocal leader for the Rangers since former captain Jacob Trouba was traded. A veteran in the NHL, Trocheck is one of the grittiest players in New York, and many believe he’ll be named captain for the 2025-26 campaign.

However, Trocheck is not looking too far into the future and focused on righting the ship as the Rangers lose ground in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite scoring a brace against Dallas, Trocheck voiced an honest statement after the loss, admitting his share of blame for losing his coverage in the Stars’ late equalizer.

“My fault on the fourth goal,” Trocheck stated. “It doesn’t really mean anything if you don’t win the game. I got to clean that up.”

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers is called for a roughing penalty against the New York Islanders during the third period during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rempe returns for Hudson River showdown

Following Laviolette and the organization’s decision to assign Chris Kreider on IR, infamous enforcer Matt Rempe was called up from the AHL. Rempe had to ride out his final night of an eight-game suspension and is now cleared to return when the Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils on January 9 at Madison Square Garden.

Last time these two teams faced off, the Devils humiliated the Rangers with a 5-0 thrashing. New York will aim to avenge that loss. Expect a fast-paced game with chaos unfolding, as Rempe will look to make an impact and the Devils won't back down from a fight.