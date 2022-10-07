Russell Wilson got brutally honest after another terrible performance and loss by the Denver Broncos. Check out what he said.

NFL: Frustrated Russell Wilson takes the blame for the loss as current and former teammates call him out

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts starred in one of the worst, most boring games not only in NFL history, but in sports as a whole. It was so bad that Broncos fans actually left the stadium before overtime started.

However, this puntfest could've ended in regulation. The Broncos were up 9-6 with under a minute left and were marching down the Colts' red zone. Then, Russell Wilson threw a terrible interception right into Stephon Gillmore's hands.

The Colts went on to tie the game, got the ball first in overtime, and knocked down another field goal. Then, just when it seemed the Broncos could still win o at least tie the game, they went for it on 4th & 1, and Wilson threw another terrible pass when they could've just run.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Admits He Left The Team Down Again

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler told reporteRs that he could've just have walked into the endzone in the final play of the game, throwing Wilson under the bus for missing him despite being wide open. Notably, Russ agreed and took the blame after another loss.

“It’s very simple, I’ve got to be better," Wilson said after completing 23 of 39 passes for 274 yads and two picks. "I’ve got to play better. Throwing two interceptions can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

“I don’t know any other way,” Wilson said when asked about making adjustments. “I’m always going to choose to understand that adversity is temporary. When we eliminate those things, how great can we really be? Nobody’s ever going to get me discouraged."

Richard Sherman Mocks Wilson After The Loss

Ironically, that play reminded Richard Sherman, who used to thrive with Russell Wilson and is now a part of Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast, of the Seahawks losing the Super Bowl for not running the ball at the one-yard line:

“You need one yard, run the ball, run the ball,” Sherman said. “All he has to do is run the football, necessary criticism. You know I’ve said enough criticism for him but, got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes!”

The Broncos have been perhaps the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. Wilson looks completely lost and washed, and Nathaniel Hackett's decision-making has been historically mediocre.