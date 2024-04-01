2023 didn’t go to plan for Aaron Rodgers, but with a new NFL season drawing nearer, it’s time to be excited again. To make things even better for the veteran quarterback, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes wide receiver Mike Williams will be ready for the season opener.

“He’s on the same timeline that Breece [Hall] had,” Saleh said of Williams, via Ralph Ventre of SI.com. “They’re very similar injuries, same time frame. He knows he’s got a road to trek, but at the same time, if he does it the right way, we’re very confident we’ll have him ready for Week 1.”

The 30-year-old wideout has been one of the Jets’ most notable additions this offseason, as he provides yet another weapon for Rodgers. The only concern around Williams is his fitness, as the former Chargers star suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

The wide receiver had already seen his season cut short in 2022, when he missed four games. Before that, Williams stayed healthy enough to spend most of the time on the field between 2018 and 2021, being a dangerous playmaker in Los Angeles. That’s why, barring injury, the Jets believe he could be a huge help for Rodgers.

“We’ve been a big fan of his for a while,” Saleh said. “You say 50-50 ball, but it’s more 70-30 when it goes up to him. He’s got work to do, but excited if he can accomplish the work that he needs to accomplish, he’ll be a tremendous asset to not only himself but to the organization.”

Mike Williams also expects to be ready for Week 1

While Saleh’s words are music to Rodgers’ ears, the fact that Williams himself feels his return date will be just in time for Week 1 should be even more encouraging for the four-time MVP.

“I’m like four-and-a-half months out, five months out. So I should be ready — I will be ready for Week 1 of the season,” Williams said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via CBS Sports. “That’s my goal and (it’s) looking good. I’ve got a meeting with my doctor here next week; so, take some more steps, keep building, make my way up there.”

Rodgers is also coming back from a season-ending injury, having suffered a torn Achilles only four snaps into his first season with the Jets. With the 40-year-old back, Williams expects to help the team pursue a Super Bowl.

“My goals is to get healthy and, I mean, I’m going on Year 8; I want to win a Super Bowl,” Williams said. “I want to win a Super Bowl, so whatever it takes to do that. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be the kind of last team standing, holding that trophy up at the end. And I want to be available for every game. Those are my goals for the season.”