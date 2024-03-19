The 2024 NFL season is upon us and teams are already preparing for it. With Aaron Rodgers coming back from injury, the New York Jets want to make sure they surround the veteran quarterback with top talent this offseason.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. The player was reportedly visiting the team today.

The 29-year-old was released by the California-based team last week as the franchise started to save money against the cap this year. Williams had scheduled visits with multiple teams, but he opted to play in the Big Apple.

The Clemson product was drafted seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers, where he racked up 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in 88 appearances.

Williams had a breakout season in 2021, posting career-highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146), whereas he recorded nine touchdowns (one shy of his 10 TDs in 2018).

Jets boast star-studded offense led by Rodgers

With his arrival, the Jets have added another reliable target for Rodgers as they expect the four-time MVP to come back from an achilles injury that ended his season after just four snaps in 2023.

Apart from Williams, the 40-year-old will count on Garrett Wilson at WR, with a great option such as Breece Hall to run the football. Overall, the Jets head into 2024 with one of the strongest offenses in the NFL, at least on paper.

Projected Jets offense in 2024

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Breece Ball

WR: Garrett Wilson

WR: Mike Williams

WR: Xavier Gipson

TE: Tyler Conklin

TE: Jeremy Ruckert

LT: Tyron Smith

LG: John Simpson

C: Joe Tippmann

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

RT: Morgan Moses