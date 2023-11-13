Allen has been particularly impressive in the red zone this season. Before Week 10 MNF game against Broncos he has thrown for 18 touchdowns, 2,423 yards and 9 interceptions. He has also rushed for 6 touchdowns in the red zone.

Interceptions can be devastating for a team, not only in terms of points lost but also in terms of momentum. A turnover can give the opposing team the ball in good field position, and it can often lead to a score. This can be especially demoralizing for a quarterback like Josh Allen, who may start to doubt himself and his ability to make plays.

Allen’s ability to make plays with his legs has been a key factor in the Bills’ success this season. He is averaging 25+ yards per game rushing, which is one of the top lists among quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen’s new interceptions record

According to @_MLFootball and Pro Football Reference stats, Josh Allen is the quarterback with the most interceptions in the league since 2020 with a total of 48 interceptions. He has been playing for the Buffalo Bills since 2018. In 2020 he posted 10 interceptions, 2021 with 15 and 2022 with 14. Before the Week 10 MNF game he had 9 interceptions.

Allen is playing the best he can this season, and he is one of the main reasons why the Buffalo Bills are still dreaming with the NFL playoffs. But Allen’s interceptions are weakening the favoritism that the Bills have.

There are a number of things that quarterbacks can do to cope with the pressure of interceptions. One important thing is to have a short memory. A quarterback can’t dwell on the past, or he’ll risk making the same mistakes again. Instead, he needs to focus on the present and the next play.

Another important thing for quarterbacks to do is to have a support system in place. This could include coaches, teammates, or even family members. Having people to talk to can help quarterbacks to process their emotions and move on from mistakes.