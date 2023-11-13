The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos were tied 15-15 during the 3rd quarter of Week 10 Monday Night Football, and during part of the game Patrick Mahomes predicted three plays during a Broncos Touchdown drive.

Predicting plays in the NFL is a challenging task due to the inherent complexity of the game and the numerous factors that can influence the outcome of each play. These factors include: Down and distance, Time of game, field position, score of the game and opponent’s defensive tendencies.

Mahomes was having fun with the Manning brothers during the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, also known as the Manningcast. It is an alternate telecast of Monday Night Football hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, both former quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL). The show is produced by Peyton’s production company Omaha Productions and airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Mahomes’ predictions during Week 10 MNF

Despite the challenges, there have been some successful attempts at predicting plays in the NFL using machine learning but when you are an experienced player like Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes it is much easier.

One study found that a machine learning model was able to predict the type of play (run or pass) with an accuracy of 65%. However, it is important to note that this study was conducted using data from a single season, and it is not clear how well the model would perform over a longer period of time.

Overall, predicting plays in the NFL is a complex task that is influenced by a number of factors. While there have been some promising results using machine learning, more research is needed to develop more accurate and reliable prediction models.

Patrick Mahomes is having a solid 2023 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. After 10 weeks he throwm for 17 touchdowns and 2,442 yards. Mahomes is also completing 68.6% of his passes, which is the best completion rate of his career.

