In a nail-biting victory for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen’s stellar performance against the Los Angeles Chargers did more than just secure the win; it etched his name in NFL history with a record unlike any other quarterback has achieved.

The 2023 Buffalo Bills season has been one for the ages, but not necessarily for the good kind. After years of building towards a Super Bowl run, the Bills found themselves in a nail-biting fight for a Wild Card spot with a 9-6 record. This isn’t the 13-3 juggernaut fans expected, but amidst the disappointment, there are still flickers of the team’s potential.

Josh Allen, the face of the franchise, has been a double-edged sword. His electrifying talent is undeniable, and the Bills should be grateful to have a quarterback like him who in the last three weeks won against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and recently against the Chargers.

Allen’s touchdown record

During the Week 16 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Josh Allen etched his name in the record books. He became the first NFL player to string together four consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns each year.

However, this monumental feat isn’t solely a testament to Allen’s cannon arm. The rock-solid protection he received throughout the season undoubtedly played a crucial role in him reaching those 40-plus touchdowns. Entering Week 16, Allen boasted the league’s lowest sack percentage at 3.73%, a clear indication of the impenetrable wall built around him.

The struggles haven’t been all on Allen’s shoulders. The offensive line has faltered, leaving him under constant pressure. The defense, once a force to be reckoned with, has shown cracks, especially against high-powered offenses. And let’s not forget the off-field controversies that have cast a shadow over the season.

The recent three-game winning streak, culminating in a tight win over the Los Angeles Chagers, has reignited hope for a playoff push with two games remaining against New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.