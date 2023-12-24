The Buffalo Bills (9-6) are back in the thick of the AFC playoff race after a tight 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Josh Allen, playing under a cloud of doubt with recent offensive struggles, silenced critics with a vintage performance.

With two games remaining in 2023 NFL regular seaosn, the Bills’ fate hangs in the balance. Their schedule offers both opportunity and peril. The Bills’ playoff destiny is in their own hands. A win against the Patriots, followed by a victory over the Dolphins, secures their spot in the postseason.

The Patriots are eliminated and have stumbled this season but still hold divisional pride. A win wouldn’t guarantee postseason berthing, but it would silence doubters and keep the momentum rolling.

Bills’ playoff chances after Week 16 victory

Winning against the Los Angeles Chargers significantly boosted the Buffalo Bills’ playoff hopes to 75%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats data. Their primary target now might be a Wild Card spot, but the door isn’t entirely shut on the AFC East title.

Things could get highly complicated against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a divisional showdown game with playoff implications. The Dolphins, surprisingly resilient, won’t roll over easily. This is a win-and-in scenario for the Bills.

While challenges remain, the swagger is back in Buffalo. Josh Allen is throwing like a gunslinger, the defense is a brick wall, and the belief in Orchard Park is palpable. Can the Bills finish the fight and punch their ticket to the playoffs? Buckle up, Bills Mafia, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Their next game, in Week 17, is a home matchup against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. The final regular season game will be in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.