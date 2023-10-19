NFL: Just Three Quarterbacks Have More Passing Touchdowns Than Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks play a pivotal role in a team’s success or failure. The Denver Broncos exemplified this notion when they made a bold move last season by trading for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. However, their high hopes quickly turned sour, primarily due to the hefty contract they handed to Wilson before he even set foot on the field.

The 2022 season was a major disappointment. Albeit the arrival of coach Sean Payton was anticipated to make the Broncos competitive, the reality has been quite different. With a dismal 1-5 record, the Broncos are on the brink of a full-scale rebuild, considering trading their players for valuable draft picks.

Amid this challenging season, one silver lining has been the improved performance of Wilson compared to his lackluster previous season. Wilson has managed to rank fourth in the league, throwing an impressive 12 passing touchdowns in just five games. This demonstrates his improved performance as three quarterbacks have been more efficient.

Passing Touchdowns Leaders

Wilson may not be the elite player he once was, but his recent statistics have surpassed expectations, considering the Broncos’ overall performance. However, there are barely three quarterbacks ahead of him in passing touchdowns this season.

Tua Tagovailoa is the current leader in the league, having a standout year in his career with 14 passing touchdowns for the 5-1 Miami Dolphins. What’s even more remarkable is that Tua also leads in passing yards, amassing 1876 yards, with an average of over 300 per game.

Sharing the top spot with Tua is Kirk Cousins, despite his Minnesota Vikings struggling with a 2-4 record. Cousins has managed to throw 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions in six games thus far.

In the third position is Josh Allen, who has emerged as a potential Most Valuable Player candidate. Even with the Buffalo Bills having experienced some unexpected defeats, Allen’s numbers have been outstanding as he has thrown for 13 passing touchdowns.

How Many Interceptions Has Wilson Thrown?

Wilson has thrown four interceptions in six matches.