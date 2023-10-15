The Denver Broncos got off to a 1-5 start to the NFL season. Needless to say, that’s far below expectations, especially considering they gave several assets to get Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton leading the way. Their only win came against the 1-4 Chicago Bears, and it took an epic late-game comeback.

Nothing has gone the Broncos’ way this season. Their offense has slowly gotten its rhythm back, but their defense has ranked near the bottom of the standings in most categories.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see them moving on from Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark. Now, they can focus on developing their young duo of pass-rushers, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, all while giving the two veterans an opportunity to thrive somewhere else.

But which team could benefit the most from Frank Clark’s services? And where would he have the best chance to put another Super Bowl ring on his finger? Let’s break it down.

The 3 Best Destinations For Frank Clark

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could use a big boost on both sides of the field. But with all their offensive deficiencies, perhaps they’d be better off focusing on getting really good on the other aspect of the game, and that would require giving Maxx Crosby some help.

Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the game, logging over 200 QB pressures since 2021, which is the most in the league by a wide margin. Pair him with another disruptive defensive force like Clark, and the 2-3 Raiders could have one of the most dominant pass-rushing duos in the league.

No one on that team besides Crosby has more than one sack this season. The Raiders would add someone who’s quite familiar with the division, and someone who’s also familiar with their 4-3 scheme.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made a living out of giving away first-round picks to get as many superstars as possible. That led them to a Vince Lombardi trophy, but they’re now paying their dues and struggling with a subpar roster.

Fortunately for them, they wouldn’t have to give up any assets to acquire Clark’s services. He could be a much-needed replacement for Leonard Floyd, not to mention he’d take plenty of pressure off Aaron Donald’s shoulders.

The Rams haven’t been able to consistently get to the rival QB since Von Miller and the aforementioned Floyd left. Their offense is still a work in progress, so they need the defense to step up.

Kansas City Chiefs

And last but not least, the Kansas City Chiefs just make too much sense. They’ve reportedly been keeping tabs on his situation for quite a while now, and he’d be wise to get back to where he was at his best.

Clark is obviously quite familiar with Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive system, becoming a pivotal piece in two Super Bowl titles. That defensive tandem alongside Chris Jones was one of the most talented in the league.

The Chiefs have a top-five defense for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, and they continue to be the team to beat in the league. He was already a fan favorite at Arrowhead Stadium, and the fans will definitely forgive him for joining a divisional rival.