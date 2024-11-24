Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa warns Jordan Love's Packers, rest of the NFL after another win vs Patriots

After extending his undefeated streak against the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is already preparing to play Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

With the Miami Dolphins‘ 34-15 win on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa remains undefeated against the New England Patriots. But more importantly, the Fins extended their winning streak in the 2024 NFL season to three games, gaining some momentum ahead of a challenging road game against Jordan Love‘s Green Bay Packers.

If playing at Lambeau Field is always tough, let alone in late November, when the temperature becomes an extra factor. This test looks particularly difficult for Tagovailoa, who has struggled in cold weather.

However, the Dolphins quarterback appears to have all the confidence he needs. Speaking to reporters after beating the Patriots, Tua warned Love’s Packers and the rest of the NFL that he’s ready to prove his doubters wrong: “I’m excited to kill narratives. Let’s go. Bring it on.”

Tua, Dolphins struggle in cold weather

According to Giselle Espinales of NBC 6 South Florida, Tagovailoa is 0-7 when the temperature is 40 degrees or lower. Needless to say, that’s not an encouraging sign for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, the struggles in cold weather are not exclusive of Tua, as the Dolphins have historically struggled in that situation. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post notes that the Fins are 3-7 in games where the temperature is 23 degrees or colder, with only one of those wins ocurring during the last 32 years.

The most recent memory of a game in cold weather for Dolphins fans might be the AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL playoffs, where Miami got eliminated with a 26-7 loss. That night on January 13, the temperature was -4 degrees with a wind chill of -20 degrees.

Weather forecast for Dolphins’ road game at Packers

The Dolphins will play the Packers on Thanksgiving, and the forecast for Green Bay on Thursday is a projected low of 19 degrees, with a 24% chance of snow and a 16% chance of precipitation.

Tagovalioa enjoying great recent form with Dolphins

After missing many weeks of action due to a concussion sustained in Week 2, Tua returned to action with a chip on his shoulder. His first two games after coming back ended in a loss, but Miami is now riding on a three-game winning streak.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa went off against the Patriots by completing 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Now, he’s 7-0 against New England.

Since returning from Injured Reserve, Tua has gone 130-of-170 for 1,277 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just one interception for a 116.2 passer rating. Will the cold weather in Green Bay stop the Dolphins star? We’ll have to wait and see.