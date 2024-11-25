After a tough Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has called out who he believes is primarily responsible for the defeat.

There’s no denying that the Patriots were one of the most dominant franchises in recent NFL history. The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady partnership delivered six Super Bowl rings to New England, a feat that may remain unmatched for years to come.

Unfortunately, the AFC East team is now far removed from its glory days. With both Belichick and Brady no longer part of the organization, the Patriots are embarking on a challenging rebuild in hopes of reclaiming their dominance.

Jerod Mayo takes accountability after loss to Dolphins

Earlier this year, the Patriots made waves with one of the most difficult decisions in franchise history. Following several underwhelming seasons, the organization parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, signaling the end of an era.

To lead the team through this transition, the Patriots appointed Jerod Mayo as their head coach. A former linebacker who spent seven seasons with the team and later served as its linebackers coach starting in 2019, Mayo knows the franchise inside and out.

Despite high expectations, Mayo’s first season as head coach has been underwhelming. With a 3-9 record, the Patriots seem closer to securing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than competing for a playoff spot this year.

In Week 12, the Patriots suffered their second loss to the Dolphins this season in a lopsided 34-15 game. After the defeat, Mayo was candid about who he believes is most to blame: himself.

Jerod Mayo, head coach of the New England Patriots

Mayo took full responsibility for the team’s struggles, vowing to improve moving forward. “Yeah, it starts with me. I think it starts with me and getting these guys ready to go,” he said.

Could the Patriots land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The race for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft remains competitive. While the Patriots’ 3-9 record is poor, three other teams are having an even worse season.

After 12 weeks, the Jaguars, Giants, and Raiders all sit at 2-9. Currently, Jacksonville holds the top pick due to a weaker strength of schedule, which serves as the tiebreaker in the draft order.

