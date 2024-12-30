Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers defense strengthens its roster by adding new member from the Titans

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to improve their defense as they focus on the future of the team. With the addition of a cornerback from the Titans, they are sending a clear message about what they need moving forward.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

By Richard Tovar

The San Francisco 49ers are set to close the regular season without making the playoffs. They put in a strong effort, but things didn’t go their way this time. However, the franchise isn’t giving up, and in a recent move, they decided to claim a cornerback from the Titans off waivers.

According to Tom Pelissero, the player in question is Tre Avery, who began his career with the Titans in 2022 and was on a three-year contract with the Tennessee franchise. While Avery has limited experience, he caught the 49ers’ attention as they look to shore up a defensive area that has struggled this season.

Tre Avery #23 of the Tennessee Titans tackles Derius Davis #12 of the Los Angeles Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Tre Avery #23 of the Tennessee Titans tackles Derius Davis #12 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

