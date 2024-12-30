NFL News: 49ers defense strengthens its roster by adding new member from the Titans

The San Francisco 49ers are set to close the regular season without making the playoffs. They put in a strong effort, but things didn’t go their way this time. However, the franchise isn’t giving up, and in a recent move, they decided to claim a cornerback from the Titans off waivers.

According to Tom Pelissero, the player in question is Tre Avery, who began his career with the Titans in 2022 and was on a three-year contract with the Tennessee franchise. While Avery has limited experience, he caught the 49ers’ attention as they look to shore up a defensive area that has struggled this season.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Tre Avery #23 of the Tennessee Titans tackles Derius Davis #12 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Developing story…