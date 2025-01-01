Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have earned the privilege of resting several key players in the game against the Denver Broncos. One of them will be Patrick Mahomes.

Reid and his coaching staff must also consider that Travis Kelce is a 35-year-old veteran, and other stars like Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco are still recovering from injuries. Therefore, it’s not worth the risk to play them.

Due to this situation, Carson Wentz will have a new opportunity to show the NFL why he was the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles that won the Super Bowl a few years ago. Although Nick Foles finished the job, Wentz was key during that 2017 regular season.

Who will be starting QB for the Chiefs?

Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid has full confidence that his backup is ready to shine.

“First of all, I have a lot of respect for him. I think he is a good football player. I think he’s got a good feel for this offense. Whether he’s developed it or had some of the stuff prior to coming here, he’s got a good feel. He deserves an opportunity to get in there and play. At the same time, it gives Pat time to work on certain things that he’ll do during the practices.”

