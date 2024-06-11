San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is confident they can get the job done this season after losing to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 2024 Super Bowl saw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs emerge triumphant for the second straight NFL season, leaving Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers empty-handed in Las Vegas.

It was still a remarkable campaign by the Niners, who went further than predicted with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 2022 NFL Draft at the helm. But Purdy is not satisfied with winning the job and making a deep playoff run as QB1. He wants to win.

“We got all the way to the end. We’re right there and weren’t able to finish it,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it.“

While many believe his best chance to etch his name in history has already passed, Purdy thinks he’s in an even better spot to succeed in 2024. Ahead of his third year, the 49ers QB feels in a great position to bring home the Vince Lombardi.

Brock Purdy #13 looks on during San Francisco 49ers practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Fertitta Football Complex on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Here, in OTAs, getting with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers. Last year, I didn’t have that, so now that I’m able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I’ve gotten better.“

Mahomes, Chiefs’ three-peat aspirations might be biggest threat to Purdy, 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes

The 49ers still have enough pieces to contend, and Purdy is young enough to continue looking for his first Super Bowl ring. But the biggest problem might be that Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t done yet.

Kansas City has already hoisted the last two championships and it’s going after the next one to complete an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history. That’s what is keeping Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce motivated after so much success.

The Chiefs are a rising dynasty in the league, and no one knows when it will end. Their first title came in February 2020, and only Tom Brady (twice) and Joe Burrow have been able to stop Mahomes so far. Will Purdy get to join that list this year?