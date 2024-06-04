Brandon Aiyuk is not comfortable with the San Francisco 49ers, and his future with the NFC West team hangs by a thread.

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a huge problem: Brandon Aiyuk’s contract extension. Unfortunately, the NFC West team has received a worrying update about their wide receiver and his future with the club.

Brandon Aiyuk has emerged as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. His strong performance has significantly contributed to Brock Purdy’s development, with the quarterback relying on the former first-round pick more than on Deebo Samuel.

For this reason, Aiyuk is seeking a new contract. He understands the value of his contributions to the 49ers, but it appears the team is not on the same page as the wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk misses the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp

On the same day that Christian McCaffrey secured a new contract with the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk delivered worrying news to the club. The wide receiver wants a new deal, but the team has not even started negotiations with him.

On Tuesday, the 49ers received worrying news from Brandon Aiyuk. According to NFL Media, the wide receiver missed the first day of the team’s mandatory camp, as he is not willing to join the club until he gets a new contract.

Last year, the 49ers picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option that is set to pay him $14.1 million for the 2024 season. While all that money would be guaranteed, the wideout thinks that he could get a better deal with an extension.

According to Spotrac, Brandon Aiyuk could sign a 4-year, $106 million contract extension. This would make him the 8th highest-paid wide receiver in the league, with an average salary of $26.5 million per year.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately for Aiyuk, the 49ers recently extended contracts for Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey, which could create salary cap issues for the team and complicate their ability to retain the standout wide receiver this year.

Could the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk this offseason?

The San Francisco 49ers could still attempt to trade Brandon Aiyuk. Earlier this year, the team explored trade options, but reports indicated that their demands were too high for potential suitors.

Rumors circulated that the Pittsburgh Steelers were interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk during the draft. However, they ultimately chose not to pursue the wideout due to the 49ers’ asking price.