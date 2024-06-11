The San Francisco 49ers are interested in retaining Brandon Aiyuk, but their first approach with the talented wide receiver may not be what he was really expecting.

The offseason has not treated Brandon Aiyuk very well. The talented wide receiver is seeking a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, but the team may not be very interested in meeting his expectations.

There’s no doubt that the 49ers have built a highly competitive team in recent years. The NFC West club came very close to winning the Super Bowl last season, but the Kansas City Chiefs stood in their way.

Now, oddsmakers see the 49ers as favorites to lift the trophy next year. However, retaining their best players is crucial, and it seems they are struggling to meet that objective.

Brandon Aiyuk receives a very low offer from the 49ers to extend his contract

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a huge challenge: to extend Brandon Aiyuk’s contract. The wide receiver has been a remarkable asset for the NFC West club, and he is aware of his value.

Last year, the 49ers exercised the fifth-year option available in Aiyuk’s rookie contract. This would pay him $14 million for the 2024 NFL season, but the wideout wants to have an extension before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Since the end of the 2023 season, both sides have been discussing the player’s extension. However, it has now been revealed that their initial offer didn’t meet Aiyuk’s expectations, as it was too low.

Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that the 49ers have made an offer to Aiyuk in the range of $26 million per year. Unfortunately, this falls short of what the player is seeking.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers

This number would make Brandon Aiyuk the 8th highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Currently, there are four players averaging $30 million per year: Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyreek Hill.

What would happen if the 49ers don’t extend Brandon Aiyuk’s contract?

The San Francisco 49ers are not in the best terms possible with Brandon Aiyuk. The wideout is coming off a career year, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the 49ers don’t extend his contract, Brandon Aiyuk would have to play the 2024 season with them before becoming a free agent. While a trade is still possible, it seems highly unlikely given that several teams have already reinforced their rosters during the NFL Draft.