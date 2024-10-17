NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an analysis on the level of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, before facing him in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is doing everything he can to help his San Francisco 49ers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday afternoon in Week 7 of the NFL season. One of the tasks ahead of him is to control quarterback Patrick Mahomes, about whom he has made a clear analysis.

Mahomes has proven to be a key figure of the Chiefs and one of the league’s all-time greats. This season, his numbers continue to be amazing, but with some glaring indicators. His interception percentage is at a career high, while his yards per game have dropped from 264 to 247.

“I think everybody says it was a down year because his numbers aren’t crazy, but Pat (Mahomes) has been as good as you can get since the first year he played. His career numbers are not exactly what they were last year. His red zone is not very high. So I think that’s reflected in the numbers, but Pat is Pat, and I don’t see that changing at all,” Shanahan said of the Chiefs quarterback’s performance heading into next Sunday’s showdown.

The 49ers-Chiefs game has a lot of spice that makes it a special menu. First of all, this is a rematch of the 2024 Super Bowl final, in which Mahomes’ team prevailed to win its second consecutive NFL championship. Another strong point is that the San Francisco team must win to avoid falling to a negative 3-4 record. That would mean breaking the perfect 5-0 streak held by the Missouri franchise.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the 2024 NFL

Despite the criticism, Shanahan proved him right. In the Chiefs’ last game against the New Orleans Saints, Mahomes completed 28 passes for 331 yards, his highest total of the season. For that reason, and the fact that the 49ers have already suffered through him in a Super Bowl final, his level is still to be feared.

Mahomes has recorded six touchdowns this season, but he also has an equal number of interceptions. So far in the 2024 NFL, he has completed 111 passes out of 160 attempts for 1235 yards.

When and where is the game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs?

San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet next Sunday, October 20, at 4:25 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Shanahan’s team will be looking to win its third home game so far this season, breaking Andy Reid’s squad perfect start.